HC hearing today on Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest

Published - July 02, 2024 12:44 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case related to the excise policy ‘scam’.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener has also challenged a June 26 order of the trial court, which remanded him in CBI’s custody for three days. The court had subsequently, on June 29, extended Mr. Kejriwal’s judicial custody till July 12, saying his name had surfaced as one of the main conspirators. It had also remarked that his further custodial interrogation might be required as the investigation is under way.

The CBI arrested Mr. Kejriwal on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was remanded till July 3 in a related money-laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“He needs to be in jail in the interest of the investigation and justice,” the CBI had said in its remand application before the trial court, claiming that the Chief Minister had not cooperated in the investigation.

On June 26, the trial court, while remanding the AAP chief to CBI custody, had refused to declare his arrest illegal, as sought by Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel. The court had said, “The timing may be circumspect but it is not the clear criterion for declaring an arrest illegal.”

‘Don’t be overzealous’

It had added, “Investigation is the prerogative of the investigating agency; however, there are certain safeguards provided in the law and at this stage, on the material on record, it cannot be said that the arrest is illegal. The agency, however, should not be overzealous.”

Mr. Kejriwal was initially arrested by the ED on March 21 on money laundering charges linked to the liquor policy case.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / corruption & bribery

