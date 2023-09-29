HC: growth of ‘dummy schools’ adversely impacting city students

September 29, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

The unchecked growth of “dummy schools” is adversely affecting the students who genuinely fulfil the local education criterion as it deprives them of the benefit of the State quota while applying for courses at higher education institutes, the Delhi High Court has observed.

The court made the observation on September 21 during a hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) plea challenging the eligibility criterion applied by the universities in the national capital for the grant of MBBS or BDS seats under the quota.

According to the requirement, only students who have completed their Classes XI and XII from a recognised school located in Delhi are considered for the grant of seats under the Delhi state quota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the prevalent practice, students who are domicile of other States secure admission at schools in the city just to fulfil the requirement while they keep preparing for competitive exams in other cities without attending their school in person.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula also issued a notice over the issue to the Delhi government, Central Board of Secondary Education, Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi University and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.