Delhi

HC grants judicial commission time till Dec 31 to complete probe in Tis Hazari clash

Scene at Tis Hazari court after a clash between the lawyers and Delhi Police over a parking issue, in New Delhi on November 01, 2019.

Scene at Tis Hazari court after a clash between the lawyers and Delhi Police over a parking issue, in New Delhi on November 01, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

A report sent by the judicial inquiry commission sought more time as it was unable to examine all the witnesses due to the coronavirus lockdown

The Delhi High Court on Monday gave time till December 31 to its judicial inquiry commission, set up to probe the clash between lawyers and police on November 2 at Tis Hazari court complex here, to complete investigation.

The order by a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan came after perusing a report sent by the commission, headed by Justice (retired) S.P. Garg, seeking more time as it was unable to examine all the witnesses due to the coronavirus lockdown, central government standing counsel Anil Soni said.

According to the report, till date the commission has examined 124 witnesses and more remain to be examined, Soni also said.

On November 2 last year, a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer triggered the clash between the two sides at the court complex, leaving over 20 police personnel and several advocates injured.

The high court by way of an interim order has protected lawyers from any action in connection with FIRs lodged in relation to the November 2 incident, till the judicial probe is going on.

Similar order for protection was passed in favour of two cops against whom FIRs were lodged in relation to the incident.

