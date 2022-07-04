HC grants four weeks to Centre, Delhi govt. to respond to rainwater harvesting issue

Authorities have been asked to list the steps undertaken

The court took suo motu cognisance of the matter due to its public importance. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Authorities have been asked to list the steps undertaken

The Delhi High Court on Monday gave four weeks to the Centre, Delhi government and local authorities here to submit their response related to the lack of rainwater harvesting structures and easing traffic jams in the Capital during monsoon.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad listed the public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by the High Court for further hearing on August 17.

Lack of RWH structures

Last month, the High Court took cognisance of a news report that highlighted the lack of rainwater harvesting structures in the Capital, following which it issued notices to various government departments.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter due to its public importance, the High Court had issued notices to Union Ministry of Urban Development and Ministry of Road Transport, the Delhi government, the Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department, Commissioner of Police and Special C.P. (Traffic).

The Vacation Bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh and Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had sought to know from the authorities the steps undertaken to address traffic jams and snarls in Delhi during monsoons.

Taking note of the traffic snarls in Delhi that exist despite the monsoon season, the Bench had said it can “easily be controlled and regulated instantly through rainwater management as well as with the assistance of Google Maps which shows traffic jams in various parts of Delhi”.

In August last year, the Delhi Jal Board introduced a scheme to provide financial assistance of up to ₹50,000 to install rooftop rainwater harvesting systems in group housing societies, schools and hospitals having properties of plot size of 100 square metres and above.

The Delhi Jal Board had also stated that a certificate from it was no longer needed for rainwater harvesting systems and people could instead get a certificate from an architect registered with the Council of Architecture.

The Delhi government has been extending the last date for the compulsory implementation of rooftop rainwater harvesting systems.