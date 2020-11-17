HC grants bail to man held in riots case

New Delhi

17 November 2020 00:35 IST

‘No call detail records to establish that he was available at the site’

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a man, arrested in connection with alleged rioting and theft during the north-east Delhi riots, noting that there were no call detail records (CDR) to establish that he was at the site on the particular day.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted bail to Saiyad Iftikhar keeping in view that he has been in judicial custody since he was arrested by the Delhi police on April 11.

The High Court directed Mr. Iftikhar not to directly or indirectly influence any witness or tamper with the evidence.

Advertising

Advertising

The police had arrested Mr. Iftikhar for the alleged offences of rioting, theft and causing mischief by fire or explosive substance with an intent to destroy a house. The case was lodged against him at Bhajanpura police station.

Poor eyesight

The court noted in its order that it was not in dispute that Mr. Iftikhar’s eyesight is weak, having a power of minus 3.75, and when he was arrested he was wearing spectacles.

The petitioner was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage along with co-accused Ali Hasan but the admitted fact is that in the CCTV footage, Mr. Iftikhar is not wearing spectacles.

“The alleged incident is dated February 24. It cannot be believed that a person having such poor eyesight would have clear vision at night without spectacles. Moreover, CDR is not on record, whereby it could have been established that the petitioner was at the site,” the court said in its order.