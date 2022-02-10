HC grants bail to man accused of cheating bank

New Delhi

10 February 2022 01:04 IST

Court says keeping an undertrial in custody will impact his right to defend

The Delhi High Court has observed that the consequences of pretrial detention are “grave” and keeping an undertrial in custody would “necessarily impact his right to defend himself during trial in as much as he will be clearly denied the right to a fair trial”.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh made the remarks while granting bail to one Vikas Chawla, who is accused of cheating HDFC Bank and BMW Financial Services to the tune of several crores of rupees.

The High Court also took into account that the investigation has been completed, the chargesheet has been filed and Mr. Chawla is languishing in jail since August 5 last year. The court also noted that all the incriminating evidences against Mr. Chawla are documentary in nature and have already been seized by the investigating agency.

Advertising

Advertising

It also considered that Mr. Chawla is a patient of “uncontrolled diabetes mellitus type- II, hypertension and seasonal bronchial asthma. His sugar levels are dangerously high and HB1AC has touched 9.4, which is extremely fatal in nature”.

Mr. Chawla, on his part, has undertaken that he was a bona fide businessman and will make all endeavour to repay the outstanding balance to the financiers.

PF scam

On the other hand, the Public Prosecutor objected to the bail contending that Mr. Chawla had used forged and fabricated documents to cheat both HDFC and BMW Financial Services. The prosecutor said that he was previously involved in a case of UPPCL Employees’ Provident Fund scam and if he was released on bail, he may commit similar offences.

Mr. Chawla’s Auto Web Performance Cars Private Limited was engaged in the business of ‘sales’ and ‘service’ of vehicles manufactured by Hyundai since 2013. His company used to get credit facilities from HDFC Bank to buy stocks of vehicles from Hyundai.

HDFC claimed that in 2020 they found the vehicles available in stocks was much less than the inventory received from the manufacturer, pursuant to the disbursals made by it to Auto Web. It claimed that Auto Web had utilised limits to the tune of ₹13.81 crore, as sanctioned by HDFC Bank, but there were stocks only to the tune of ₹2.35 crore. HDFC claimed that there was a gap of about ₹11.45 crores which was not accounted for.

“This meant that vehicles worth more than ₹11 crore, which were purchased from the funds made available by the complainant (HDFC), had been sold by the accused without crediting the sale proceeds into the inventory funding account of the bank,” the bank said.

BMW Financial Services’ counsel submitted that Mr. Chawla operated two accounts with HDFC Bank and he used to send statements purportedly issued by HDFC Bank showing transfer of funds disbursed by BMW Financial Services from its current account to inventory funding account in order to show utilisation of money for purchase of Hyundai cars.

The counsel further submitted that the statement of current account of HDFC Bank purportedly sent to BMW were found to be forged in comparison with original bank statements since 2016-2017.

As a condition for bail, the court directed Mr. Chawla to cooperate in the trial of the case and appear before the court as and when required. The High Court also directed him to drop a PIN on the Google map to ensure that his location is available to the Investigating Officer.