HC grants bail to businessman, AAP volunteer in excise policy case  

The High Court here on Monday granted bail to liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer Chanpreet Singh Rayat in a money-laundering case related to the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

According to the case, kickbacks were received by ruling AAP leaders from certain liquor manufacturers and retailers in exchange of favours.

The proceeds of the crime were allegedly used to fund the party’s 2022 Goa Assembly poll.

The prosecution has accused Mr. Mahandru of being one of the major beneficiaries of the alleged scam, saying he was not only running an alcohol manufacturing unit but also given retail licences in the name of his relatives. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 28, 2022.

On the other hand, Mr. Rayat has been accused of involvement in “managing” cash funds for the party’s 2022 Goa Assembly poll campaigning.

