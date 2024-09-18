HC grants bail to 2 businesspersons in excise case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to businesspersons Amit Arora and Amandeep Singh Dhall in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Arora is the director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt. Ltd. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 29, 2022.

The CBI had alleged him to be a close associate of senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also an accused in the case. The agency had claimed that the two were “actively involved in managing and diverting” the illicit money collected from liquor licensees.

Mr. Dhall, a director of Brindco Sales Ptv. Ltd., was “actively” involved in the formulation of the liquor policy and facilitating kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had claimed. He was arrested in March last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.