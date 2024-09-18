GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC grants bail to 2 businesspersons in excise case

Published - September 18, 2024 12:41 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court | Photo Credit: file photo

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to businesspersons Amit Arora and Amandeep Singh Dhall in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Mr. Arora is the director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt. Ltd. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 29, 2022.

The CBI had alleged him to be a close associate of senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also an accused in the case. The agency had claimed that the two were “actively involved in managing and diverting” the illicit money collected from liquor licensees.

Mr. Dhall, a director of Brindco Sales Ptv. Ltd., was “actively” involved in the formulation of the liquor policy and facilitating kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had claimed. He was arrested in March last year.

