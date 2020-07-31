Delhi

HC grants anticipatory bail to former DMC chief in sedition case

Zafarul Islam Khan, Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission.

Zafarul Islam Khan, Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, granted the relief to 72-year-old Zafarul Islam Khan after the police said he was no longer required for further investigation

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in a sedition case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, granted the relief to 72-year-old Khan after the police said he was no longer required for further investigation.

Khan’s tenure in the commission expired recently.

The court was hearing a plea by Khan, through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeking anticipatory bail in the sedition case lodged against him, citing his age, health issues and risk of contracting COVID-19.

Also Read

HC asks governments to respond to plea on DMC Chairman appointment

 

On April 28, Khan published through his official page on social media a post that allegedly had seditious and hateful comments.

On May 2, based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR against Khan under sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 12:34:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/hc-grants-anticipatory-bail-to-former-dmc-chief-in-sedition-case/article32237752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY