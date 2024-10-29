HC gives candidates of DUSU elections more time to restore defaced properties

The High Court on Monday directed the candidates of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls to file an undertaking that they won’t deface public property in future and granted them more time to restore the damaged sites. It, however, did not pass any direction on the counting of votes.

The court had on September 26, a day before the polling, barred DU from declaring the results until candidates restore the defaced properties and compensate civic agencies for the damage caused.

A Bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the candidates to file affidavits and photographs confirming that posters, hoardings, and graffiti had been removed from DU’s North and South Campuses.

“You don’t have the right to deface walls of either the university or anyone’s private house. Who told you can go and paint over it? Would you like that your house gets spray painted saying vote for x, vote for y? You must have a feeling for them, no?.. We want this generation not to take a wrong turn. We want them to improve,” the court said.

The court remarked that the DUSU candidates should set an example for other students instead of dirtying the whole university campus during the elections.

