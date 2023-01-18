HC give time to Centre, Delhi govt. to respond to plea demanding AAP’s derecognition

January 18, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

:

The High Court on Tuesday granted six weeks to the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to a plea seeking the derecognition of Aam Aadmi Party for organising Ganesh Chaturthi festival on September 10 last year allegedly using public money.

On September 21 last year, the High Court had issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and the Election Commission (EC) seeking their response to the petition by advocate M.L. Sharma.

Mr. Sharma, in his plea, has argued that State funding for any religious function is unconstitutional, while senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, has opposed the plea saying it was a motivated and mischievous petition coloured as a public interest litigation (PIL).

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was informed that while the Election Commission has filed its reply to the petition, while the Centre and the Delhi government are yet to respond.