HC forms panel to deal with post-curbs challenges

The Delhi High Court has constituted a committee for a ‘graded action plan’ to deal with the challenges to be faced by the courts after the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is withdrawn.

In a letter to all the district and sessions court judges as also principal judges (family court), the High Court said it may not be practicable to open the courts for everyone immediately after the lockdown is lifted as there are over eight lakh cases pending in the district courts here and around 80,000 in the High Court.

The High Court said normalcy is not likely to return overnight and the court functioning can be resumed only in a structured or phased manner which would require formulation of a plan in advance keeping in mind social distancing norms and other restrictions.

Urgent matters

Following the lockdown, the functioning of the High Court and trial courts have been suspended till May 3 and only the matters of extreme urgency are being heard through videoconferencing.