HC for closing contempt case against S. Gurumurthy

July 06, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST

The Delhi High Court on July 6 favoured closing a 2018 contempt case against S. Gurumurthy, the editor of weekly magazine Thuglak, for his tweet against Justice S. Muralidhar, who was then a judge of the Delhi High Court and currently Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Gaurang Kanth noted that the contempt case is pending since 2018 and since Mr. Gurumurthy has already appeared before the Court and has expressed his remorse “it is important to put quietus to all this”.

“We don’t know why DHCBA (Delhi High Court Bar Association) is so keen...You can’t have the sword of Damocles hanging over the person for five years,” the Bench added.

The Bench posted the case for further hearing on July 13 after it was informed that the senior counsel representing DHCBA was not available to argue the case. The Bench asked the counsel present to obtain instructions from DHCBA on whether it still wanted to pursue the case.

“Sooner or later there has to be quietus to it,” it added.

The High Court was hearing the plea by DHCBA seeking punishment for Mr. Gurumurthy for his tweets criticising the decision of a Bench led by Justice Muralidhar in granting interim protection to Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s son Karti in the INX Media case.

The High Court had earlier dubbed Mr. Gurumurthy’s tweets as “mischievous”.

On the last hearing in April this year, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Mr. Gurumurthy, stated that his client has already tendered his apology in relation to the subject “tweet”. Mr. Gurumurthy, however, stated that there was no necessity for him to file an additional affidavit expressing an unconditional apology in clear terms.

In October 2019, the High Court had dropped contempt proceedings against Mr. Gurumurthy in another case for having re-tweeted an article against Justice Muralidhar.