HC extends ED custody of Malvinder Singh

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed custodial interrogation of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till Thursday in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

The High Court also allowed custodial interrogation of Sunil Godhwani, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), till Thursday.

The ED had taken both into custody on November 14 from Tihar jail, where they had been lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam.

Mr. Singh and Mr. Godhwani have been accused of laundering money.

Justice Chander Shekhar passed the order on ED’s plea challenging the trial court’s November 23 order, which had refused to extend ED custody of the duo and had remanded them to judicial custody till December 7.

Custodial interrogation

The agency submitted that it required further custodial interrogation of Mr. Singh and Mr. Godhwani to confront them with voluminous documents and several witnesses.

The counsel appearing for the duo opposed the ED’s plea contending that the agency was seeking their custody not for interrogation but to extort their confessions.