HC expresses displeasure over disturbances in virtual hearings

New Delhi

05 February 2021 00:30 IST

‘Lawyers are on the road, sitting in parks during proceedings’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure at advocates arguing or attending matters through videoconferencing while being on “roads, sitting in parks and even running up on stairs”.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh was annoyed with the regular disturbances in virtual hearings making it difficult for the court to conduct proceedings.

“Advocates are on the road, sitting in parks and even running up on stairs while attending or arguing the matter. This is simply shocking,” Justice Singh said. “It is very difficult to conduct proceedings like this. For the last 45 minutes, I have managed to hear only one matter because the counsel was inaudible and because half of the time goes in answering the lawyer who says ‘Am I audible’ for 20 times,” Justice Singh said.

Advertising

Advertising

Justice Singh said she will have to start issuing a note that advocates who are not in a place from where they are properly audible, will not be allowed to attend the virtual proceedings.

The court said that according to the videoconferencing rules, the lawyers and parties are supposed to join the proceedings from a quiet place from where they are at least properly audible, even if not visible.

Justice Singh said the lawyers should check their Internet connection while participating in the virtual proceedings. She said even if the lawyers are not properly visible, they should be audible.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who was logged in for some other case in Justice Singh’s court, said the fraternity should accept with grace the facility of virtual proceedings being extended to them.

Courts have been conducting virtual hearings since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.