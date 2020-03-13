HC: ensure embassy gets in touch with stranded Indians

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran gets in touch with Indian students stranded in Iran in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, and to assure them of all assistance.

Justice Navin Chawla asked the Centre to “do a little more” to evacuate over 3,000 Indian nationals, including pilgrims, fishermen and students, currently stranded in Iran.

The Centre said that mass evacuation at present was not possible as Iran had banned all commercial flights with India since February 26. The Centre also said that those stranded there have to be tested for COVID-19 before they can be brought back.

The government’s counsel said embassy officials were travelling to all the locations where Indians were stranded to assure them of all possible assistance for their safe and early return.

“You have to contact them. Not doing so will not be tolerated. Get in touch with them and give a report by Tuesday [March 17],” the court said.

The court was hearing a moved by the parents of stranded Indian students.