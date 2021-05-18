HC disposes of plea to waive clinical trials

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a petition seeking waiver of clinical trials of foreign vaccines and priority in vaccination to those who have already taken the first dose.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said the relief sought in the petition by a lawyer seeking priority in vaccination for those who have already received the first dose of the vaccine cannot be given “just for the asking”.

“If everyone is given priority, question would be who will come next in line. The government has its own priorities,” the court remarked.

The court also said that a few of the prayers in the petition related to issues are already pending before the Supreme Court and therefore, that was another reason not to entertain the plea.

“We see no reasons to entertain the writ petition. Concerned respondent authorities may treat the petition as a representation and decide it in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case,” the HC said while disposing of the petition.