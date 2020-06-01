HC disposes of plea on non-payment of wages

New Delhi

01 June 2020 23:43 IST

‘Workers can approach authorities’

The Delhi High Court has disposed of a petition claiming non-payment of wages to workers during lockdown with liberty to the employees to approach the authority concerned under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

Justice Navin Chawla stated that “the petition raises disputed questions of fact which cannot be adjudicated while exercising jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India”.

The petition, by some employees of a car rental service, has sought direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to implement its March 29, 2020 order passed under Section 10(2)(l) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Advertising

Advertising

The MHA order had directed the State government to issue necessary orders to their District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, etc. to take measures to ensure that all the employers make payment of wages to their workers during the lockdown.

The High Court noted that while the petitioners claimed that they had been in continuous and uninterrupted employment of the company, this was disputed by the company, which claimed that the services of the petitioners were availed of only on work basis and not as permanent employees.

Delhi government’s standing counsel, Sanjoy Ghose, assured the High Court that as and when such application is filed by the petitioners, “endeavour shall be made to dispose of the same as expeditiously as possible and preferably within a period of three months of its receipt”.

The High Court also made it clear that “in such proceedings, both parties shall provide full assistance to the authority concerned and shall not take any unnecessary adjournment”.