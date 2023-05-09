ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses plea to introduce legal studies in school curriculum

May 09, 2023 02:51 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - New Delhi

Dismissing the plea, the Delhi High Court told the petitioner that taking a decision on introducing the subject for school children falls in the domain of the government authorities

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking the introduction of ‘Legal Studies’ as an optional subject in all schools.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said taking a decision on introducing the subject for school children falls in the domain of the government authorities.

The plea sought direction to the Union government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other authorities to create posts of law graduate teachers to impart legal studies in schools.

The counsel for the petitioner, Virander Kumar Sharma Punj, contended that legal education was a “basic subject” and the soul of the Constitution.

The court, however, asked him to state the right which empowered the petitioner to demand teaching of such a subject in schools.

“Where is the right to demand that it must be made part of the curriculum? It is in the domain of the government.

“[The] Centre is already doing a good job. New education policy is in existence. Dismissed,” the high court remarked while dismissing the plea.

During the hearing, the counsel for Delhi government counsel it was imparting appropriate education to students and the issue of introducing a new subject fell in the domain of the academic experts.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre said, the ‘Know your Constitution’ campaign has already been introduced in schools in relation to legal education.

