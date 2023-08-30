HC dismisses plea challenging Meenakshi Lekhi’s election to Lok Sabha

August 30, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the election of Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi to Lok Sabha from the New Delhi Parliamentary seat over alleged discrepancies in submitting her poll-related expenditure.

Justice Sanjeev Narula said the plea by a man named Ramesh, who had contested against Ms. Lekhi as an independent candidate in the 2019 general election, lacked material facts to sustain the accusation of corrupt electoral practices.

“The petitioner argues that the respondent [Lekhi] exceeded the permissible election expenditure limit of ₹70 lakh, but the basis for this claim remains vague,” it said.

In the last Lok Sabha poll, Ms. Lekhi had defeated her nearest rival, Congress’ Ajay Maken, by over 2.50 lakh votes.

