HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC dismisses plea challenging Meenakshi Lekhi’s election to Lok Sabha

August 30, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
In the last Lok Sabha poll, Ms. Lekhi had defeated her nearest rival, Congress’ Ajay Maken, by over 2.50 lakh votes.

In the last Lok Sabha poll, Ms. Lekhi had defeated her nearest rival, Congress’ Ajay Maken, by over 2.50 lakh votes. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the election of Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi to Lok Sabha from the New Delhi Parliamentary seat over alleged discrepancies in submitting her poll-related expenditure.

Justice Sanjeev Narula said the plea by a man named Ramesh, who had contested against Ms. Lekhi as an independent candidate in the 2019 general election, lacked material facts to sustain the accusation of corrupt electoral practices.

“The petitioner argues that the respondent [Lekhi] exceeded the permissible election expenditure limit of ₹70 lakh, but the basis for this claim remains vague,” it said.

In the last Lok Sabha poll, Ms. Lekhi had defeated her nearest rival, Congress’ Ajay Maken, by over 2.50 lakh votes.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.