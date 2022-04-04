HC dismisses plea challenging appointment of Chief Secretary as Delhi’s Election Commissioner

April 04, 2022 18:33 IST

No merit in the plea as Vijay Kumar Dev will cease to be a government servant when he takes over as the Election Commissioner

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a plea challenging the appointment of Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev as the Election Commissioner of Delhi.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said there was no merit in the plea as Mr. Dev will cease to be a government servant when he takes over as the Election Commissioner later this month. The High Court rejected the petition by former BJP MLA Nand Kishore Garg, who had alleged that the appointment was illegal and improper.

Mr. Garg in his plea had claimed that the appointment was made in utter violation of the settled principles of law, which mandate that important government posts such as that of the Election Commissioner must be offered to a neutral and apolitical person, who must not be a party to the political and administrative decision of a particular government as it could affect the free and fair election process.

The AAP government defended before the High Court its decision to appoint Mr. Dev as the Election Commissioner of Delhi, saying that the appointment was made after “due, detailed and in-depth consideration at the highest level and after taking note of all persons falling in the zone of consideration”.

In its submission before the court, the government said, “It is submitted that the purpose of the present petition appears to besmirch a senior bureaucrat and tarnish his reputation assiduously built over years of unstinted and dedicated public service.”

“The officer in question has completed over three decades of public service, is the recipient of the President’s Award for the best electoral practices and of two Governors gold medals...He has also worked in the Central Election Commission. His reputation, experience and track record is therefore, beyond doubt and unquestionable,” the government also said.

The High Court said just because the notification appointing Mr. Dev as the Election Commissioner was issued while he was still in service as Delhi Chief Secretary, “is neither here nor there” since the appointment would come into effect from April 21, 2022, by then Mr. Dev would already have retired from the government of India. In February this year, the President had accepted the voluntary retirement request of Mr. Dev, an IAS officer from the 1987 batch AGMUT cadre, paving the way for his retirement from service on April 20 this year.

In his plea, the BJP MLA, Mr. Garg, had alleged that the Delhi government had acted with “vested interest and ulterior motive as incumbent Chief Secretary of Delhi has been actively associated with it at every level of administrative decisions”.