HC dismisses plea against odd-even

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the AAP government’s proposed odd-even road rationing scheme which is expected to be in force from November 4-15.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar declined to entertain the plea as the petitioner had not made any representation to the government before approaching the court.

Petitioner Nand Kishor Garg had opposed the scheme on the ground that it was “arbitrary” as polluting vehicles like two-wheelers were being exempted while CNG driven vehicles were not.

Garg, a former BJP MLAfrom Trinagar constituency of Delhi, had contended that the exempted two- wheelers are of BS-II norms while four-wheelers comply with BS-IV norms. “The discriminatory approach of respondent no.1 (Delhi govt.) in including CNG within the restrictive direction despite CNG being emitting less pollution is completely violative of basic principle of equality,” it said.