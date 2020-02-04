HC dismisses plea against MPs of erstwhile J&K State

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea which alleged that MPs from the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir were continuing to hold their seats illegally after the bifurcation of the State into Union territories and sought to prevent them from entering Parliament.

Justice Brijesh Sethi rejected the petition filed by a retired professor.

During the arguments, the Centre’s standing counsel, Anil Soni, who appeared for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, told the court that the plea was not maintainable and the petitioner did not have the locus to move such a petition.

He also contended that the professor, Abdul Gani Bhat, ought to have first made a representation to the Ministry, before approaching the court.

Mr. Bhat had argued that 10 MPs, four in the Rajya Sabha and six in the Lok Sabha, from J&K were enjoying the salaries and perks associated with their position at the cost of the public exchequer. He had contended that the MPs, including Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah, were “illegally” continuing in their positions.