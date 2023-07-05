ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses plea against mandatory uniform for taxi, autorickshaw drivers

July 05, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Chaalak Shakti’, a drivers’ union, contended that the drivers were being fined up to ₹20,000 for not wearing uniforms even though the law on the subject was vague and ambiguous. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging mandatory uniforms for autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the Capital. A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition while observing orally that the petition amounted to gross misuse of a public interest litigation (PIL).

The order came on a petition by ‘Chaalak Shakti’, a drivers’ union, which contended that the drivers were being fined up to ₹20,000 for not wearing uniforms even though the law on the subject was vague and ambiguous.

