HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC dismisses plea against mandatory uniform for taxi, autorickshaw drivers

July 05, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
‘Chaalak Shakti’, a drivers’ union, contended that the drivers were being fined up to ₹20,000 for not wearing uniforms even though the law on the subject was vague and ambiguous.

‘Chaalak Shakti’, a drivers’ union, contended that the drivers were being fined up to ₹20,000 for not wearing uniforms even though the law on the subject was vague and ambiguous. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging mandatory uniforms for autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the Capital. A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition while observing orally that the petition amounted to gross misuse of a public interest litigation (PIL).

The order came on a petition by ‘Chaalak Shakti’, a drivers’ union, which contended that the drivers were being fined up to ₹20,000 for not wearing uniforms even though the law on the subject was vague and ambiguous.

Related Topics

Delhi / transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.