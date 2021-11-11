HC dismisses plea against DDMA order on Chhath Puja

Plea sought authorities to make ‘alternate arrangements’ for devotees

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition challenging the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) decision prohibiting devotees from performing Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna.

Justice Rekha Palli said there was no merit in the plea as it did not point out as to how the devotees insist that they are entitled to performing the puja only on the Yamuna banks.

“They have not given any explanation as to why they did not approach the respondents [authorities] if they were desirous of having additional designated sites in the area even after the list of designated sites was made public,” Justice Palli said.

‘Designated sites’

The petition was jointly filed by Chhath Puja Samaj Sudhar Samiti, Sonia Vihar and Bihar Mitra Sangathan challenged the October 29 order of the DDMA restricting Chhath Puja to “designated sites” outside containment zones with requisite permission from the District Magistrate concerned and compliance of guidelines.

The two organisation said they have been organising Chhath Puja for residents of Sonia Vihar and Wazirabad here at the banks of the Yamuna. The plea said that the population of Sonia Vihar Colony was around 2,00,000 and about 25,000-30,000 people of the area perform Chhath Puja. Similarly, the population of Wazirabad is also about 2,00,000 and at least 30,000 people actively participate in the festival.

The petition sought direction to the authorities to make “alternate and appropriate arrangements” for the devotees residing in Sonia Vihar and Wazirabad areas to perform Chhath Puja at the river banks.

“All the devotees without any distinction in caste, colour or economy, arrive at the river banks or ponds to offer prayers,” the petition said.

The High Court, however, said it was in agreement with the Government’s counsel that the orders issued by the authorities take care of religious sentiments of all devotees.