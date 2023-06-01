HC dismisses PIL challenging appointment of DU Vice-Chancellor

June 01, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of professor Yogesh Singh as Delhi University Vice-Chancellor and imposed costs on the petitioner.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad refused to allow the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

“We will not permit you to withdraw it [the petition] when the President of India is involved… The kind of reckless allegation you have made in your petition... based on newspaper clippings you have filed a PIL, so you have to face the consequences,” the Bench stated.

“It [news report] is not Bhagwad Gita [a Hindu epic],” the Bench said.

The petitioner ‘Forum of Indian Legists’ has claimed that Mr. Singh was appointed as the V-C in violation of rules and that he did not have the requisite experience.

The petitioner’s counsel referred to news reports claiming that only Mr. Singh’s name was sent for consideration to the President.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, who appeared for the authorities, said a panel containing the names of five eligible candidates was submitted to the President.

“The incumbent V-C will complete two years this September. A public-spirited NGO should be more vigilant,” Mr. Mehta said.

