HC dismisses Kunal Kamra’s plea against flying ban

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra challenging the ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight. The court also raised objection on Mr. Kamra’s conduct, noting that such kind of behaviour is unacceptable on a flight. It also refused to pass interim relief on his plea seeking permission to fly on any of the airlines.

After the High Court made it clear that it was not going to entertain the matter, Mr. Kamra’s lawyers sought to withdraw his plea. The lawyer said that he will approach the appellate authority for the case.

Major airlines including Indigo, Air India, Spicejet, GoAir and Vistara has banned Mr. Kamra from flying for heckling Mr. Goswami onboard an Indigo flight and making a video of the incident.