HC dismisses DUSU plea against university’s admission policy

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) challenging the university’s decision to consider only Class XII marks for admission of students from the Kerala State Board, which determines the grades by combining marks of Class XI and XII.

A Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the petition was “highly belated” and lacked merits. The court said it cannot pass any order on presumptions and will see if some student from Kerala files a petition with a grievance.

“They have changed it, how can anyone grouch about it… If you don’t want to read the clear writing on the wall, then that is your choice,” the Bench said while perusing the June admission bulletin issued by DU, which said that if a candidate’s marksheet contains both Class XI and XII marks, he or she shall enter only Class XII marks.

DUSU, in its plea, said it was approaching the High Court against the “arbitrary, irrational and unfair conduct” of authorities that have violated the fundamental and legal rights of innumerable students.

It said that in terms of the consistent policy, certain State Boards, including the Directorate of General Education (Higher Secondary Wing), Government of Kerala, give combined marks of both Class XI and XII on the marksheets. The policy explicitly states that to determine grades of students, combined marks of both XI and XII shall be considered, it said.

Unilateral decision

Advocate Ashish Dixit, representing DUSU, said Delhi University for several years correspondingly incorporated provision in admission bulletin stating that in cases where State Boards publish marks of both Class XI and XII, the merit of students shall be determined based on such consolidated marksheets.

However, Delhi University has unilaterally and arbitrarily decided in its admission process of 2021-2022 that students would only be required to fill marks of Class XII, he said, adding that when the admissions began for academic session of 2021-2022, the colleges raised and conveyed objections concerning marksheets containing marks of both Class XI and XII.

The plea was opposed by DU’s counsel M. Rupal who raised objection over DUSU’s locus standi to file the petition since the association only represents students of Delhi University and not those who have not yet taken admission here.