HC dismisses Bibhav Kumar’s plea challenging arrest in Swati Maliwal assault case

He was arrested on May 18

Published - August 02, 2024 08:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea was earlier dismissed by the trial court and the High Court and is pending before the Supreme Court.

Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea was earlier dismissed by the trial court and the High Court and is pending before the Supreme Court. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence.

Mr. Kumar, currently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister’s official residence. Subsequently, he was arrested on May 18.

Mr. Kumar, in his plea, had sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law.

‘Not in haste’

Delhi Police had opposed the petition and submitted that Mr. Kumar was not arrested “in haste” and he was taken into custody as per the law.

The FIR against Mr. Kumar was registered on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

His bail plea was earlier dismissed by the trial court and the High Court and is pending before the Supreme Court.

