HC directs two Delhi Police officers to plant 100 trees after altercation with lawyer

June 14, 2023

The Delhi High Court has directed two police personnel to plant 100 fruit-bearing trees for getting into an altercation with a lawyer over protecting trees from damage due to an ongoing civil work by a government agency.

Justice Najmi Waziri directed Delhi Police to circulate the present order to sensitise the police personnel to their duty to protect trees and avoid such “undesirable altercations”. The police personnel were also directed to render prompt assistance to the Tree Officer under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994.

After the two police personnel tendered their “sincere apology”, the High Court discharged them from the contempt proceedings but asked them to carry out the plantation drive at the Delhi Armed Police Parade Ground at Kingsway Camp while ensuring that each tree has a minimum nursery life of three years and a height of at least 10 feet.

Sincere apology

“In view of the above, let 100 fruit-bearing trees like Pilkhan, Jamun, Amaltas, Goolar, Kathal, Badh, Banyan, Kadamb, Kala Sirus, Safed Sirus, Papri and Maulsari, etc. be planted at the Delhi Armed Police Parade Ground, Kingsway Camp, Delhi by the said police officers,” said the High Court in an order passed on May 29.

The advocate, Aditya N. Prasad, representing New Delhi Nature Society, told the High Court that an altercation took place between him and the additional station house officer (SHO) and the SHO concerned in February 2021, when he told them that certain trees were to be protected by the police from damage due to the ongoing construction work at the site in Lodhi Colony area.

Mr. Prasad had informed the said police officers that the trees were to be protected by the police from damage, as mandated under the DPTA as well under the directions of the High Court. Yet, he added, the construction works were allowed to be carried out.

The police officers said it was assumed that since a government agency was carrying out the work it must have been authorised. “The said assumption was fallacious,” the High Court remarked.

The Delhi government counsel said the officers have been cautioned by the DCP concerned and they have tendered their sincere apology to the lawyer.

