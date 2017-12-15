HC directs probe into Trust behind Hanuman idol

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed a probe into the trust that built the 108-foot Hanuman idol in Karol Bagh, which was allegedly built by trespassing on public land.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C.Hari Shankar remarked that such encroachment on public land would not have happened had the authorities done their duty.

“This structure could not have been built overnight without the connivance of public authorities,” the court remarked.

It directed the Delhi Police to find out the details and the money deposited in the bank accounts of the trust running the temple.

Property tax

The court also sought details from the civic bodies about the property tax paid by the trustee of the temple, which is allegedly in the way of vehicular traffic.

The court further called for full particulars of officers at the Delhi Development Authority and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), under whose reign the idol was allowed to come up.

A committee that was appointed by the high court had revealed large scale trespass on public land including construction of the ‘Hanuman Murti’ and unauthorised construction of multiple small and big buildings.

The high court, on a previous hearing, noted that these constructions are not only encroachments on public land but also render the persons responsible for commission of offences under the Indian Penal Code.

The court had also taken note of the committee report that pointed out that there is an encroachment of up to 1,170 square yards on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land at the Old Link Road, Southern Ridge.