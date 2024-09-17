HC directs MCD to pay ₹10 lakh compensation in 17-year-old case

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to pay ₹10 lakh as compensation to the family of a 17-year-old youth who was crushed to death after a concrete block fell on him from a flat owned by the civic body. The incident took place on July 27, 2007, when the youth was returning home. He was taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The MCD had a duty to maintain the premises in a manner that would not endanger the lives of passersby or individuals entering the premises,” the court said in its September 12 order.