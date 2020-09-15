HC directs JNU to sanction leave to professor to pursue fellowship

New Delhi

15 September 2020 23:23 IST

Rejection of application is completely arbitrary, says court

The Delhi High Court has directed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to sanction extraordinary leave (EOL) to one of its professors to pursue a nine-month fellowship offered by a French research institute.

Justice Jyoti Singh remarked that the rejection of the application for grant of EOL to Professor Udaya Kumar was “completely arbitrary and against the provisions of the Ordinance of the university and contravenes the Wednesbury’s principles of reasonableness and fairness”.

Justice Singh said, “I must express here that the court is a little amazed at the resistance of the university to grant EOL to the petitioner [Mr. Kumar] for his fellowship”.

Advertising

Advertising

“There is no gainsaying that the petitioner herein is not going on leave for any self-service or self-employment. He is only going to acquire higher qualifications and in my view, it is a matter of great prestige also for the university that one of its professors has been offered a fellowship at a prestigious institute for advanced study in France,” the judge said.

The court’s decision came on plea by Professor Udaya Kumar from the Centre for English Studies, School of Language Literature and Culture Studies, JNU challenging the rejection of his application for grant of EOL. Mr. Kumar said he had applied for EOL without pay for a period of nine months to pursue a fellowship at Nantes Institute of Advanced Study, France. However, the varsity rejected his application without giving any reason.

JNU said as per a 2016 Ordinance, at no point in time, more than 20% of the strength of the teachers on rolls of a centre can be allowed to be absent on account of EOL/ study leave/ sabbatical. It said that one of the members of the Centre for English Studies, which has eight regular faculty members, is already on deputation. In case Mr. Kumar is sanctioned EOL, ceiling of 20% would be crossed and thus EOL cannot be granted to him.

The court, however, did not find merit in the varsity’s submission. It said, in the current case, one of the faculty members is not on leave, but is on deputation. “Even otherwise, mathematically calculated, if one of the faculty members on strength of eight is not available, the ceiling of 20% is not crossed as 20% of 8 is 1.6, which is more than one,” the court said.