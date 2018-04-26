HC directs JNU to initiate probe against Johri

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University to treat the representations of women students as complaints and initiate a probe against its professor on charges of sexual harassment.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher also sought the response of the varsity on the petition by the women students seeking suspension of Professor Atul Kumar Johri and to restrain him from entering the campus.

While questioning the varsity for not taking any steps in the matter, the High Court also issued notice to the professor on the plea which alleged that despite making various representations to the varsity, it has not taken any action against Mr. Johri.

“Can’t you [JNU] advise him to stay outside the campus till the enquiry is completed? ... Can’t you treat the representations as complaints? The core issue is that the students should feel safe in the campus. I am not saying you completely trash the professor. Take his defence, give him a preliminary hearing. Do something, you can’t expose your students like this,” the judge said.

Show statements

The court also asked the Delhi Police to show the statements of students recorded before a magistrate to the JNU Vice-Chancellor so that he can initiate preliminary enquiry against the professor.

‘No complaint made’

The university’s counsel said the students have not made any complaint before the varsity or the Internal Complaint Committee due to which it cannot take any action.

“Are you saying that the Vice-Chancellor has no power to restrain a professor on the basis of an FIR?... Don’t give up on your power,” the judge asked the counsel.

‘Grave nature’

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the women students, said they have given several representations to the university and by lodging an FIR with the police, the victims have taken upon themselves the task of discharging the higher burden of proof.

She said it is a case where eight FIRs of sexual offences have been lodged against the professor based on the complaints of eight women students. The issue is of grave nature and the university should provide a safe environment to the students, Ms. Grover said. She said the professor continued to visit the Department of Life Sciences and has access to all documents. The affected students and scholars are directly working under him and they do not feel safe, she added.

The professor was arrested in March and granted bail by the court, but the authorities had not taken any action against him, the complainants stated.