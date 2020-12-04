HC directs jail officials to shift riot accused to guest house for exams

New Delhi

04 December 2020 00:35 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the jail authorities to take Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, to a guest house to enable him to study and appear in examinations scheduled from Friday.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri also asked the jail superintendent to permit Mr. Tanha to take studying material with him and also provide him any other teaching material if required.

The Delhi police suggested that Mr. Tanha can be taken to a guest house in Lajpat Nagar.

Advertising

Advertising

The High Court ordered that Mr. Tanha will be taken to his examination centre at JMI university on December 4, 5 and 7 from the guest house. After the exams are over, he will be brought back to jail. The court also allowed Mr. Tanha to make a phone call to his counsel once a day during his stay at the guest house.

Mr. Tanha is set to appear in compartment/ supplementary exams of B.A. Persian (Hons). He was arrested on May 19 in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots.