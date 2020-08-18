HC directs DU to conduct physical exams from Sept. 14

New Delhi

Students who haven’t opted for online OBE can sit for test

The High Court on Monday directed Delhi University to commence the physical examination for those final-year under-graduate students who have not opted for the online mode of Open Book Examination (OBE) from September 14.

“We are of the opinion that the university should expedite conducting physical examinations so that the entire process can be over at the earliest,” a Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said.

The High Court gave the direction after DU stated that it will commence the physical examinations only after September 20.

“The aforesaid timeline is quite unreasonable, particularly since earlier hereto, the university had stated that only when they see as to how many students actually participate in the online mode of examination, would they have an idea as to the number of leftover students,” the court noted. “By now, the online OBE mode of examinations has been conducted for an entire week. There should have been enough data thrown up for the university to analyse the number of students who intend to sit for the examination physically in September 2020,” the Bench remarked.

The court also expressed displeasure over the Grievance Redressal Committee for students who sat for the online OBE not functioning from August 07.

Some of the counsels appearing for the students contended that though the University Grants Commission has extended the timeline for conducting the final-year examinations to the end of September, it has not issued any advisory to Central universities for accommodating final-year students. The counsel said the academic careers of these students may be jeopardised as they are expected to furnish their provisional certificates to the universities concerned by the first week of September. Taking note of the submission, the Delhi High Court said, “The UGC shall take steps at the earliest to issue a fresh advisory in this regard to all Central universities.”

The High Court also directed DU to verify the number of Persons with Disabilities category students who would wish to sit for the physical exams again though they may have taken the online OBE mode of examination. This, the court said, was necessary to arrive at an assessment and for working out the modalities of a place of stay and transportation from where they are presently staying to Delhi, to sit for the physical examinations.