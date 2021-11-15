HC directs civic body, police to clear illegal vendors from Bungalow Road

New Delhi

15 November 2021 01:32 IST

Authorities to submit status report before the next hearing

The Delhi High Court has ordered the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Police to remove illegal vendors from the no-hawking and no-vending zone on Bungalow Road at Kamla Nagar.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh directed the authorities to submit a status report before the next date of hearing on February 10 next year.

Information boards

The High Court further asked the authorities to install boards informing the public that it is a no-hawking and no-vending zone.

The court’s direction came while hearing a petition filed by the Bungalow Road Jawahar Nagar Traders’ Association seeking directions to the authorities to ensure that there is no illegal squatting and vending in the area as it is an admitted position that the area is a no-hawking and no-vending zone duly notified by the North Delhi civic body.

The petition, filed through advocate Ashish Dixit, said that the authorities, on the contrary, have impliedly permitted illegal activity by not taking action against the violators.

Glaring violation

The traders’ association said it has approached the court against the glaring violation of legal and fundamental rights of shopkeepers and the residents of the area. The association said it has made several representations to the authorities but they have yielded no results, forcing it to knock the door of the High Court.

The plea claimed that even during the pandemic, the illegal squatting and vending was continuing unabated in the area.