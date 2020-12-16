HC directs civic bodies to release doctors’ salary

New Delhi

Include doctors of 3 more hospitals to be considered for HC relief, requests IMA

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations to release within two weeks the salary arrears of doctors employed in the nine hospitals run and managed by them, for the month of October.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad gave the direction on an application moved by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The court is already seized of a public interest petition initiated by it with regard to payment of stipend/emoluments to resident doctors of the six hospitals run and managed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

IMA, in its plea to be made a party in the pending case, stated that doctors of three hospitals — Swami Dayanand Hospital, Chandiwala Maternity Home and Shahdara Poly Clinic —managed by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) be also included in the list of hospitals considered for relief by the High Court.

The High Court had initiated the petition based on news reports that doctors of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital have threatened to resign as they have not been paid salaries since March this year. Subsequently, more petitions were filed relating to non-payment of salaries by the three municipal corporations of Delhi to its employees and pensioners of different cadres.

The list of petitioners include doctors, nurses, paramedics, safai karamcharis, teachers, class-IV employees and retired staffers.