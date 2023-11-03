HC directs authorities not to take action against 100-year-old mosque, graveyard in Dhaula Kuan

November 03, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the authorities not to take any action against 100-year-old Shahi Masjid, a graveyard, and a school situated in Dhaula Kuan. Justice Prateek Jalan passed an interim order while issuing notice and seeking the response of the Delhi government’s Religious Committee, Centre, and DDA, among others, over a petition apprehending the demolition of the mosque and the public graveyard. The court has asked the authorities to file their response within four weeks. It has listed the matter for further hearing on January 31.