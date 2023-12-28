HC denies urgent listing of Parliament security breach accused’s plea against remand

December 28, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined an urgent listing of a plea by Neelam Azad, who was arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case.

When the plea was mentioned for urgent hearing by her lawyer today, the High Court’s vacation bench said that there was no urgency in the matter. “In any case it will be taken up on 3rd [January, when the court reopens after its winter break]. There is no urgency,” the court said.

Ms. Azad, a resident of Gasho Khurd village in Haryana’s Jind district, was arrested by the Delhi Police on December 13. She was one of the pair who spewed coloured smoke and shouted slogans outside Parliament even as two of their associates jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber. A trial court has remanded her to police custody till January 5.

On Thursday, when Ms. Azad’s counsel said that she had challenged her remand order, the High Court said that there was still “enough time” for the hearing to take place before the remand came to an end.

‘Violates Constitution’

She has filed a plea of habeas corpus, seeking her production before the High Court, as well as an order to “set her at liberty”. Her plea said that being prevented from consulting a lawyer of her choice amounted to a violation of her fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, making the remand order unlawful.

“Upon her arrest, the petitioner’s family wasn’t informed. It was informed only in the evening of December 14, 2023. Further, she wasn’t permitted to meet any person including advocates which is mandatory under Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India. Even at the court a single DLSA [Delhi Legal Services Authority] counsel was appointed to all the accused persons without giving them any choice among counsels,” her plea alleged.

“The remand order dated December 21, 2023 is illegal and violative of Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India which mandates the accused person to be defended by a legal practitioner of his choice whereas in the present case the petitioner’s advocate wasn’t permitted to take instructions and defend the petitioner prior to the disposal of the remand application,” the plea added.

The plea also said that Ms. Azad had been produced before the trial court on December 14 “after a period of 29 hours from the time of arrest.”

Recently, the High Court stayed the trial court’s direction to the police to supply a copy of the first information report (FIR) to Ms. Azad, noting that it is a case of a sensitive nature.

