HC denies relief to south Delhi man

A man accused of indulging in unnatural sex with his wife right after marriage and circulating her number on porn websites has been denied anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court.

Justice S. P. Garg denied anticipatory bail to the south Delhi resident after taking note of the serious allegations made against him by his wife and the police. The man had come to the court saying his wife had levelled false allegations to humiliate him.

Dissolve marriage

He also contended that they went to New Zealand for 21 days soon after the marriage. All attempts to consummate the marriage failed. He said they both visited a marriage counsellor and in February 2015 they decided to return the gifts and dissolve the marriage amicably.

He also claimed that his wife later got an FIR registered under Section 509 IPC (acts intended to insult the modesty of woman), falsely accusing him of uploading her details on porn websites.

The complainant, as well as the Additional Public Prosecutor, however, contended that there were serious and grave allegations against the man. It is alleged that he established unnatural sex with the victim during their honeymoon, inserted foreign objects in her body and also beat her up.

“These allegations are very serious in nature as the victim was not expected to get this treatment on her honeymoon. There were no compelling reasons for the victim to level serious allegations against the petitioner, her husband, so soon after the marriage,” the court noted.

Pressure on wife

They also contended that in order to pressure her to withdraw the case under Section 509 of the IPC and to further harass her, he circulated her mobile number on porn websites. Following this, the victim started receiving obscene calls. Some persons also started posting lewd messages on her Facebook page.

In the instant case, the parties got married in December 2014. They left for New Zealand the very next day and returned to India on January 3, 2015. In her complaint in March, 2015, the woman gave a detailed account of the alleged mental and physical torture she was subjected to during the honeymoon.

The court also noted that soon after coming back to India, the victim had visited a doctor and complained of acute abdominal pain and discomfort while giving details of repeated unnatural intercourse. “Merely because the marriage could not be consummated, there was no occasion for the petitioner [husband] to indulge in intercourse against the order of nature forcibly without victim’s consent. It’s relevant to note that the victim was medically examined... Alleged history recorded therein mentions anal and oral intercourse by the accused on multiple occasions...,”noted the court in an oral order.

Tracing WhatsApp group

Thereafter, the FIR under section 509 of the IPC was registered in July 2015, following which the victim's number was circulated on porn websites. A status report filed by the police revealed that the victim got to know from her colleague that her number was being circulated on an obscene WhatsApp group.

The police traced the creator of the group, who led the police to a member by the name “YankiJat”, who had posted her number in the group. This person in turn revealed that he had got her details from a porn website. The police then added Section 67/68 IT Act and Section 354A IPC in the FIR.