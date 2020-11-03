HC denies relief to school principal in riots case

Setting aside lower court’s bail order, Judge notes accused may hamper probe

The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside a trial court order granting bail to the principal of Rajdhani Public School here in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots noting that he may influence the witnesses and hamper the investigation and trial.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said the trial court, while granting bail to Faisal Farooq, failed to appreciate that while deciding an application for bail, the interest of the society is also to be safeguarded.

Larger interest

“The entire country is aggrieved by the action of such offenders who tarnish the basic secular fabric of the nation and needs to be punished severely. Personal liberty of an individual though precious, is of little value if the larger interest of the people and nation are at stake,” the judge observed.

The prosecution had alleged that Mr. Faisal, who also owned the school, allowed the rioters to enter his school who created havoc. Consequently, irreparable damage was caused to adjoining DRP Public School and other surrounding structures by the Rajdhani School mob.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, representing the prosecution, stated that Mr. Faisal was found as the kingpin and mastermind of the incident. At the very onset of the riots, Mr. Faisal was present at the school premises, instigating his people to damage and destroy DRP School, Mr. Lekhi said.

School terrace

It has also been established that during investigation lot of bullets were fired from the terrace of Rajdhani Public School resulting in death of two innocent people, Mr. Lekhi added.

The ASG also stated that the persons identified through CCTV footage are to be traced and arrested.

The persons connected to fundamentalist groups — Popular Front of India, Jamia Coordination Committee, Pinjra Tod — working as links between accused Mr. Faisal and these organisations have to be interrogated for unearthing the conspiracy link, the ASG said.

Falsely implicated

On the other hand, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Mr. Faisal, said the police have falsely implicated him in another FIR and arrested him on June 22, the day, he was to be released on bail.

Mr. Gupta argued that on the day of the alleged incident, Mr. Faisal had dialled the police six times for help and made a complaint about the damage caused to his school.

The HC, however, said that keeping in view the fact that Mr. Faisal is “wealthy and he has a reputation and roots in the society”, and since investigation in the present FIR is pending and the prosecution is likely to file supplementary chargesheet, he may influence the witnesses.