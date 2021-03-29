HC denies relief to residents living in ‘extended area’ of Bhati village

New Delhi

29 March 2021 01:19 IST

‘Nothing to substantiate claim they are original inhabitants’

The Delhi High Court has ruled that there is nothing to substantiate the claim by those residing at Extended Lal Dora Abadi of Bhati village here that they are all original inhabitants.

Demolition issue

Justice Jayant Nath also vacated the court’s November 18, 2019 order asking the authorities to maintain status quo with regard to any decision on demolition in the village situated in south Delhi’s notified Ridge area.

The HC order came on a plea filed by Bari Bhati and Chhoti Bhati Residents’ Welfare Association which claimed that the occupants of Extended Lal Dora Abadi of Bhati village are all original inhabitants, descended from a common ancestor.

Advertising

Advertising

The association also sought to settle the rights of the inhabitants of the village as “other traditional forest dwellers” in accordance with the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

Their plea stated that the inhabitants of Bhati village are of Gurjar tribe, which is a traditional herder community engaged in cow-herding and sheep rearing. Only a small portion of village land was cultivated to grow grain for sale/consumption.

The plea said this is the last village situated on the border of Delhi adjacent to the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary and it continues to have the status of a forest village.

They stated that as the village population increased, there was no alternative for the villagers but to build their houses on the common lands adjoining the Old Lal Dora Abadi. They claimed that this was a natural growth of the village and the residents only comprised original inhabitants of the village.

They also claimed that the Extended Lal Dora Abadi of Bhati village is under process of regularisation as it is to be treated as a natural extension of the village abadi.

Justice Nath, however, rejected the plea noting that the Supreme Court has in its January 1996 judgment categorically held that the area in question is Ridge area and no cultivation or any type of construction can be permitted there.

“Regarding the first plea of the petitioners, namely, being old inhabitants of the village Bhati and hence cannot be treated as encroachers, the plea is misplaced. That apart, such a plea raises highly disputed question of fact,” the High Court said.

”The petitioners claim that they have settled in the said land for generations, and have rights in the said lands. None of these rights were claimed or asserted in any manner whatsoever for decades till the bulldozers arrived at the site,” the court noted.

”There is nothing to show or substantiate the claim of the petitioners that those who are residing in the village - Extended Lal Dora abadi (i.e. the concerned area) are all original inhabitants of the village in question. In my opinion, such plea has no merit,” said Justice Nath.

“At best, the case of the petitioners is that they have occupied Gaon Sabha land for their residential purposes claiming that being settled in the area for 100 years they have a right to occupy the Gaon Sabha land. The plea is bereft of any legal details and such a plea clearly cannot be accepted,” stated the court.