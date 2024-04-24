GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

HC denies bail to 2020 riots accused in UAPA case

April 24, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
NEW DELHI, 24/01/2018: A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi on January 24, 2018. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

NEW DELHI, 24/01/2018: A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi on January 24, 2018. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The High Court has refused to grant bail to an accused booked in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here, saying a violent public demonstration goes beyond the constitutional right to protest and becomes an offence punishable under law.

The court said there was enough material to indicate that the accused, Salim Malik, who allegedly instigated people in the name of religion to destroy harmony, was a co-conspirator in a “deep-rooted conspiracy”.

The court, in its Monday judgment, added, “Secular/Hindu names” were given to protest sites to provide them with a secular colour, and the objective of the conspirators was to escalate protests to “chakka jam” and lead the mobilised crowd to violence.

“In the meetings dated 20/21 [February 2020] at Chand Bagh and again on 22/23 [February 2020], which were attended by the appellant, along with other accused, the aspects related to riot-like violence and burning of Delhi were openly discussed, which is not acceptable in any democratic nation,” it added.

“There were also talks of finances, arranging arms, procuring of petrol bombs for killing people, arsoning property, and destroying CCTV installed in the area,” the court also said.

It added there was a “prima facie true” case against Mr. Malik, which attracted the embargo on bail under UAPA.

Student activist Sharjeel Imam, United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi and several others, including Umar Khalid and Mr. Malik, have been booked under the anti-terror law UAPA and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Mr. Malik was arrested in June 2020 in the UAPA case. He had challenged an October 2022 order passed by a trial court, which denied him bail.

Related Topics

Delhi / riots / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.