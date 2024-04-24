HC denies bail to 2020 riots accused in UAPA case

April 24, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The High Court has refused to grant bail to an accused booked in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here, saying a violent public demonstration goes beyond the constitutional right to protest and becomes an offence punishable under law.

The court said there was enough material to indicate that the accused, Salim Malik, who allegedly instigated people in the name of religion to destroy harmony, was a co-conspirator in a “deep-rooted conspiracy”.

The court, in its Monday judgment, added, “Secular/Hindu names” were given to protest sites to provide them with a secular colour, and the objective of the conspirators was to escalate protests to “chakka jam” and lead the mobilised crowd to violence.

“In the meetings dated 20/21 [February 2020] at Chand Bagh and again on 22/23 [February 2020], which were attended by the appellant, along with other accused, the aspects related to riot-like violence and burning of Delhi were openly discussed, which is not acceptable in any democratic nation,” it added.

“There were also talks of finances, arranging arms, procuring of petrol bombs for killing people, arsoning property, and destroying CCTV installed in the area,” the court also said.

It added there was a “prima facie true” case against Mr. Malik, which attracted the embargo on bail under UAPA.

Student activist Sharjeel Imam, United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi and several others, including Umar Khalid and Mr. Malik, have been booked under the anti-terror law UAPA and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Mr. Malik was arrested in June 2020 in the UAPA case. He had challenged an October 2022 order passed by a trial court, which denied him bail.