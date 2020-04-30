HC declines to stay NBE’s decision

The Delhi High Court has declined to stay the National Board of Examination’s (NBE) decision to extend the training of doctors, who are in the final year of training of the Diplomate of National Board (DNB), on the ground that it has been adversely impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

The High Court’s order came on petition by doctors in the third /final year of the training of the DNB course, conducted by the NBE. They joined the DNB course between April and June 2017 and were scheduled to complete their training between April and June this year.

The doctors have challenged the NBE’s notice which states that their training has been adversely impacted by the ongoing pandemic and it has been decided to extend the period of training of all DNB/Fellowship National Board students, whose tenures were ending between April 1 and June 30, 2020, in all specialities, by six weeks and until further notice.

The court, in its order, issued notices and sought response of the Centre and NBE on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on May 14. The court said given the pan-India impact of the NBE’s notice, it would be appropriate to seek the authorities’ response.