HC declines to pass blanket order on installation of PSDs at metro stations

The Delhi High Court has declined to pass blanket order for installation of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) at each station of the Delhi Metro network saying it was a “highly technical aspect” which should be handled by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said, “PSDs installation system is a highly technical aspect of the matter and we see no reason to give any direction for the installation of the same.”

“PSDs shall be installed by the respondents (Delhi Metro) as per the guidelines / conditions / stipulations which will be given by the CMRS,” it added.

The High Court’s decision came while hearing a public interest petition (PIL) filed by one Hussain Mueen Farooq to install PSDs on all-time metro stations.

Responding to the plea, Delhi Metro told the High Court that out of 250 railway stations, at 69 stations such mechanism has been installed. Delhi Metro said PSDs were installed in six stations of Yellow Line, 38 stations of Pink Line and 25 stations of Magenta Line.

Delhi Metro further submitted that installation of PSDs at Pink and Magenta Lines is “due to the technical requirement of completely automated train operation system installed in trains operating on such lines”.

It additionally stated that the costs of installation of PSDs at each of the metro station would be “substantial”, which would ultimately be passed on to the citizens through increase in fare or through governments budgetary support.

“Provision of PSDs increases the costs of signalling substantially apart from increasing the maintenance requirements of the metro network and the same creates severe restrictions on Train Operations in case of failure or malfunction of the PSDs or the Metro Train,” Delhi Metro said.

“The CMRS during inspection of Noida-Greater Noida corridor on December 11, 2018, has also shown concern over the prohibitive costs, maintenance issue and consequence of failure of PSDs and has advised that such prohibitive equipments need not be deployed in the Indian Metro System,” it said.

On the issue of retrofitting of PSDs in older stations, Delhi Metro said there were many limitations “as train doors and platform doors must be aligned, which in addition to operational difficulties, results in additional costs due to system upgrades”.