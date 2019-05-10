HC declines to interfere in DU rule on time frame for clearing arrears

The Delhi High Court has declined to interfere with the Delhi University rule which gives a student a maximum of six years, from the time of joining the course, to appear in back papers to complete the course.

The ordinances governing the Delhi University provides for a maximum span period of six years, from the time of joining of the course by the student, within which she/he may be allowed to complete the course.

There was, earlier, a provision, enabling the Academic Council of the University to, in appropriate cases, give a “special chance” to students to appear in any paper which, owing to unavoidable reasons, they were unable to attempt during the six years period.

But the “special chance” provision was removed by the university, from its statutes and ordinances in October, 2012.

In this case, the four petitioners were admitted to the LLB course of the Delhi University in the year 2006-07. Six years of the said course were completed by them in 2012. They were, however, able to pass only twenty six, out of thirty papers constituting the said course, within the six years period. They moved the HC relying on Ordinance X-C of the Delhi University which provides that the Academic Council may, in exceptional cases grant exemption from the operation of any of the ordinances governing admission of students, migration, the courses to be pursued by them.

Justice C. Hari Shankar noted that a Division Bench of the HC had in 2016 already held that there was no provision for relaxation of the span six-year period despite the existence of ordinance X-C.

Justice Shankar additionally pointed out that the 2016 ruling had said there is no right for any student to appear in back papers beyond the span period. “The issue in controversy is therefore, clearly not res integra [untouched matter]. I do not see any reason, whatsoever, to re-invent the wheel,” Justice Shankar remarked.